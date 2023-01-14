A new massacre is reported in the rural area of ​​Riohacha, in northern Colombia | News

In less than 15 days of 2023, the fourth massacre of the year has already taken place in Colombia, this time in the rural area of ​​Riohacha, in La Guajira, where three people were murdered and incinerated.

UN Security Council supports total peace in Colombia

According to preliminary versions, the bodies were found a short distance from the community known as Puerto Caracol on the morning of Friday, January 13.

So far the identities of the victims are unknown and according to the authorities it is not clear how many people died in the place, but according to preliminary information, among the bodies is that of a woman.

�� #04massacresen2023

�� Date: 01/13/23

�� Place: Riohacha, La Guajira

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ In Puerto Caracol, rural area of ​​Riohacha, the bodies of three people were found cremated, apparently a woman and two men. pic.twitter.com/XLHm97x7I8

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 14, 2023

The area was cordoned off and it seems that the honorary act was carried out on the night of Thursday, January 12, and for this reason there is still no report of missing persons.

The Police, for its part, has reported that “in coordination with the CTI, the actions of the technical inspection of the bodies and the place are being carried out. Meanwhile, Intelligence and Criminal Investigation are trying to find the material elements of evidence to clarify what happened.”

“It will be a special commission of judicial investigators from Bogotá who will try to establish how many are the victims, if there are two or three, because due to the conflagration the bodies were scattered and reduced to ashes. In addition to determining what gender the burned people are,” a source told the Zona Guajira portal.

The Ombudsman’s Office had issued a nationwide electoral risk alert, in which it indicated that the city of Riohacha was at medium risk, due to the presence of illegal armed organizations, which have hindered the organizational processes of the communities, as well as leaders and Human Rights Defenders.

On the other hand, a new act of violence was recorded this Thursday in the department of Nariño, exactly in Ipiales, where three people between the ages of 18 and 22 who were leaving a nightclub were murdered, which was the third massacre during this year in Colombia.

�� #03massacresen2023

�� Date: 01/13/23

�� Place: Ipiales, Nariño

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ In Ipiales, the murder of two men and a woman was recorded in the establishment “Punto Eléctrico Chávez”. pic.twitter.com/7g4NrQ85EL

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 13, 2023

The youths were attacked by unknown persons who shot them when they were going to pick up a vehicle in which they were transporting that was parked in an area close to where they were.

Indepaz explained: “The homicide involves two men and a woman, in the establishment. Eléctrico Chávez.”

“The event occurred when people were preparing to remove a vehicle from this place after having shared in a bar being approached by three armed individuals who were moving on motorcycles and attempting against the integrity of individuals, two people died in the place and the other victim died in the hospital of the municipality of Ipiales”.

�� #02massacresen2023

�� Date: 01/08/23

�� Place: Cúcuta, Norte de Santander

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ Three people were murdered in the Alfonso Gómez neighborhood of the city of Cúcuta while they were sharing in a public establishment. pic.twitter.com/u1gucuCwjK

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 9, 2023

Indepaz denounced this Monday the second massacre this year reported in a restaurant in the municipality of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander department.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



