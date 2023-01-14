Costa Rica registers 5,712 new cases of Covid-19 in one week | News

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health reported this Friday that between January 1 and 7, 5,712 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, which represents an increase in positive patients compared to the previous week.

According to the entity‘s statement, the increase in relation to the last week of 2022 is 734 new cases, when 4,978 infected patients were counted.

Likewise, in the first seven days of the year, a daily average of 139 hospitalizations was recorded, 122 of them to the salons and 17 to intensive care.

Likewise, 19 people died from symptoms caused by the virus, which represents an average of almost three deaths per day.

The ministry also reported that at least 16 Ómicron subvariants were circulating in Costa Rica during epidemiological week 52.

Since last May, the portfolio stopped offering its daily report due to a cyberattack against the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, which administers public health in that Latin American country.

Local media detailed that this fact seriously damaged the data systems and the provision of services.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



