First death from chikungunya reported in Paraguay | News

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay reported this Friday the death of a person due to chikungunya, as well as 1,244 confirmed cases of the disease during the last three weeks in the country.

The general director of Health Surveillance, Guillermo Sequera, said at a press conference that on December 31, a 73-year-old woman with a health history died of chikungunya.

Sequera also specified that there are currently 15 people hospitalized with a diagnosis of this disease, three of them in intensive care.

“The vast majority of chikungunya cases resemble dengue, which is why clinical management of cases and knowledge of serious symptoms is also important,” the official stressed.

According to an official report, nine cases of dengue were “confirmed and probable” during the last three weeks in the country.

The ministry issued an epidemiological alert due to the rebound in chikungunya cases, which amounted to 1,460 at the end of 2022, with a higher rise in relation to dengue, which closed last year with a total of 362 affected.

Most of the cases of chikungunya are concentrated in Asunción (capital), in the department of Central and in the border areas with Brazil.

The National Malaria Eradication Service (Senepa) worked in coordination with the General Directorate of Health Surveillance (DGVS), in carrying out physical and chemical control to combat the proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito in Paraguayan homes.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



