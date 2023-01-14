Demonstrations continue in Peru to demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte | News

A new day of mobilizations took place this Friday in several Peruvian regions to continue demanding the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, new elections and a Constituent Assembly.

The Ombudsman’s Office, in its daily report, indicated that on this day mobilizations and concentrations were reported in some ten provinces, including Abancay, Andahuaylas, Huamanga, Chincheros, Cotabambas, Cusco, Huánuco, Mariscal Nieto, San Martín, San Román and Tacna.

In addition, he specified that roadblocks were registered in some 29 provinces, some of them being Tacna, El Collao, Chucuito, Puno, San Román, Lampa, Azángaro, Huancané, Moho, Islay, Arequipa, Lucanas, Canchis, Quispicanchi, Calca, Carabaya and Tambopata.

In Tacna, sectors of the population took to the streets again to demand the resignation of Boluarte and demand justice for the victims of the repression by the security forces.

In the Cusco region, peasant communities from the Paruro province also marched to join the demands against the Peruvian government.

In Puno, various social organizations and unions in the region mobilized through the main streets to reiterate that they will continue with the indefinite strike, calling for Boluarte’s resignation, the closure of Congress and the advancement of general elections for this 2023.

On the other hand, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office reported that, according to the first investigations carried out by the Criminal, Crime Prevention, and Organized Crime prosecutors, 42 people have died during the protests, 41 of them civilians and one police officer.

In the press release, the entity also included that 532 people have been injured, including 355 civilians and 176 police officers, while 329 citizens were detained.

In turn, the correspondent for teleSUR in Peru, Ramiro Angulo, indicated that the vice president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Stuardo Ralón, offered a press conference in which “he has called for serious, effective and impartial investigations into the Peruvian authorities.

Protests have intensified in Peru since December 7, 2022, when Congress ousted then-President Pedro Castillo and swore in Boluarte to office.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



