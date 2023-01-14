Inflation in the Dominican Republic reaches 7.83% in 2022 | News

Report This Content

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reported this Friday that the country reached year-on-year inflation of 7.83 percent in 2022.

The financial portfolio details in its report that a downward behavior of this indicator is reflected, after registering a peak of 9.64 percent in April of the previous year.

According to the entity, in December the variation of the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.96 percent compared to November, due to the increase in the cost of agricultural products.

In this sense, he clarified that year-on-year core inflation maintained a downward trend since May 2022.

The groups with the greatest contribution to inflation at the end of December 2022 were food and non-alcoholic beverages (11.19 percent), goods and services (10.49), and restaurants and hotels (9.47), and Housing (9, 07), which contributed 73.74 percent of inflation in the aforementioned period.

To a lesser extent, the annual increases in the price indices corresponding to the groups of Education with 8.69 percent, Furniture and Household Items with 6.85 percent, and Transportation with 5.88 percent had an impact.

