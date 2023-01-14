They ask to include Bolsonaro in the investigation for acts in Brasilia | News

The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) of Brazil requested this Friday to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that former President Jair Bolsonaro be prosecuted, as part of the investigation following the coup acts of Sunday, January 8, 2023.

“The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) requested the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to include a representation against former President Jair Bolsonaro in Investigation 4,921, which investigates the instigation and intellectual authorship of anti-democratic acts,” the official statement stressed.

The request, signed by members of the Federal Public Ministry, suggested that Bolsonaro had publicly incited anti-government demonstrations that ended in the looting of the Brazilian Congress and ministries.

According to the representation, the former head of state had published a video questioning the 2022 elections; although said material was removed on January 11.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic and coordinator of the Strategic Group to Fight Anti-Democratic Acts, Carlos Frederico Santos, stated that the deed presented points to facts that are already under investigation in Investigation 4,921.

“The existence of an evidentiary connection between the facts contained in the representation and the object of this investigation, which has a broader scope, is not denied. For this reason, the global investigation of the events carried out before and after January 8, 2023 by the accused is justified,” Carlos Frederico Santos pointed out.

In the same way, it is requested that “an immediate order be issued to the provider of the Meta application, to keep the video posted and deleted on the profile of the former president on the social network Facebook.”

Likewise, the crimes of terrorism, criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, threats and persecution will be investigated, among others.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



