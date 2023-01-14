Argentine President delivers 178 homes in Buenos Aires | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, delivered this Friday 178 homes in the Buenos Aires neighborhoods of Nueva Pompeya and Parque Patricios.

In order to carry out this action, the Argentine government had to invest 1,860 million Argentine pesos (about 10,280,000 dollars).

“Today we are handing over house 79,900, next week we are going to hand over house 80,000 and by the end of March we will be handing over house 100,000,” said Fernández.

�� “We are a wonderful society that has recovered from all the Macri that have passed,” said President Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) after delivering 178 new homes to families located in the neighborhoods of Nueva Pompeya and Parque Patricios, CABA ��️�� pic.twitter.com/l9nxK3p9oS

– Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada)

January 13, 2023

Similarly, the president explained that at this time in Argentina 150,000 homes are being built.

“These are achievements that all of us have achieved, I can say it because I do not believe that ours is a failed society, ours is a wonderful society that has recovered a thousand times from the Macri who passed through Argentina and that can continue walking with the standing tall, walking and building the future that we deserve”, affirmed the head of state.

The Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Santiago Maggiotti, for his part, affirmed that these works come to respond to a claim from the residents of Buenos Aires.

“We have to leave our children a country where they can fulfill the same dream that you are fulfilling today. And for that, there must be governments that think of the majority, of equal opportunity and that we all have access to the same services,” he said.

In the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the Government has so far delivered 3,971 houses. Currently, 1,195 homes are under construction that will cost a total of 11,670 million Argentine pesos (around 64.5 million dollars).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



