Bolsonaro will be investigated for coup acts in Brazil | News

The Supreme Court of Brazil approved this Friday to initiate an investigation process against former President Jair Bolsonaro for the riots and fascist actions of his followers against federal institutions in Brasilia.

They ask to include Bolsonaro in the investigation for acts in Brasilia

The highest court accepted the request made by the Prosecutor’s Office this Friday to initiate the inquiries into the former president (2019-2022) for the alleged role he played during the riots on January 8 against the headquarters of Parliament, the Presidency and the Supreme.

Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, current president of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), agreed to include the far-right, who is in the United States (USA) in the investigations into the violent takeover carried out by hundreds of Bolsonarist sympathizers in Brasilia, capital of the country.

Bolsonaro was included in the investigation into the invasions. The min. of the Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, accepted the request of the Attorney General of the Republic. He considers that “in thesis” Bolsonaro attacked the institutions due to his statements on social networks.

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 14, 2023

The Prosecutor’s Office offered as evidence a video posted by Bolsonaro on Facebook in which he assures that the then president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva allegedly had not won the elections.

The Public Ministry maintained that Bolsonaro, with that video, “publicly incited the practice of crime.”

De Moraes said in turn that with the video, Bolsonaro “positioned himself once again” in a “criminal way against the institutions”, especially against the Supreme Court and the TSE, “accusing their judges for fraud in the elections to favor” Lula da Silva.

The magistrate mentioned that the possibility of calling Bolsonaro “at the right time” is open to answer an interrogation on the subject.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



