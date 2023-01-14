They demand to investigate Jair Bolsonaro for the crime of incitement | News

A group of 79 prosecutors and deputy prosecutors from the Federal Public Ministry sent the Brazilian Attorney General, Augusto Aras, a criminal representation against former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro for the crime of incitement.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They identify alleged financiers of assault on powers in Brasilia

According to the press, the document requires Bolsonaro to be investigated in the field of investigations of fake news (false news), anti-democratic acts and digital militias, cases under the supervision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). ).

The text specifies that there is a publication made by Bolsonaro at dawn between January 10 and 11 and through his account on the social network Facebook, which can be considered an act of incitement, since it publicly encourages and encourages other people to violate the law.

It adds that said publication includes a video in which the result of the October 2022 elections that gave President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva victory at the polls was questioned, electronic voting was again attacked and an alleged fraud was pointed out.

The video in question includes a fragment of an interview given by a Mato Grosso do Sul state attorney, in which he asserts, without providing evidence, that there was fraud, that electronic voting is unreliable, and that Lula was not elected by the people, but by the STF and the Superior Electoral Tribunal.

The complaint by these prosecutors and deputy attorneys takes place days after the assault and vandalization by Bolsonaro members of the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches, in Brasilia, on January 8, for which Bolsonaro has been blamed.

Hours ago, Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rochas asked Minister Bruno Dantas, president of the Court of Accounts, to block the assets of the far-right former president to compensate for the damage caused by his followers.

The measure would also apply to the former governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, and the former Secretary of Security in the capital, Anderson Torres, allies of Bolsonaro and dismissed from their posts.

The situation of the former Secretary of Public Security of Brasilia, who continues to be a fugitive due to the arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court, is further complicated. Bolsonaro could be under the tip of the iceberg.

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 13, 2023

Local media reported this Friday that, after raiding the home of Anderson Torres, the Federal Police found the draft of a decree that would allow Bolsonaro to establish a state of defense at the TSE headquarters.

According to that draft, the ex-governor would have the intention of reversing in an authoritarian and anti-constitutional manner the electoral result that led Lula to the Presidency of the country. A warrant for his arrest weighs on Anderson.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

