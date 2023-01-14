They confirm that a peasant leader from Cusco, Peru, died after being shot | News

The regional health manager of the Peruvian department of Cusco (south), Abel Paucarmayta, confirmed this Thursday that the president of the Anansaya Urinsaya Ccollana de Anta peasant community, Remo Candia Guevara, died as a result of a projectile wound with a firearm. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

They demand the release of social leaders in Ayacucho, Peru

The rural leader was seriously injured this Wednesday during the indefinite strike protests against the government of President Dina Boluarte, which had ended in Cusco, until that day, with 55 injured people who had to go to emergency services.

Local media indicate that Remo Candia received a bullet impact in the chest and then the projectile lodged in the abdomen. According to Paucarmayta, the bullet caused internal bleeding in the leader. Although he was urgently sent to the operating room, his body did not resist and his death occurred at 8:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

#Peru

Remo Candia Guevara, peasant leader from #Cusco He died today as a result of the shot he received in the chest this morning during the protests. Government police repression continues to kill Peruvians pic.twitter.com/OwHnzjlk7h

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

January 12, 2023

Press reports indicate that with his death the number of people murdered since the start of the protests has risen to 48, in which the resignation of the Boluarte government is demanded, the closure of Congress, the advancement of elections, the call for a constituent process and the release of former President Pedro Castillo.

This Thursday, thousands of people in Cusco fired the peasant leader. The Ombudsman’s Office regretted his murder and demanded an immediate investigation of the crime to find those responsible and bring them to court.

�� Massive goodbye in #Cusco: Family and friends accompanied the funeral procession of Remo Candia Guevara, president of the Anansaya Urinsaya Ccollana community, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

�� OjoPúblico / Luis Javier Maguiña pic.twitter.com/F0Fz3bKnim

– OjoPúblico (@Ojo_Publico)

January 12, 2023

According to the Cusco Health Management, of the total of 55 people injured and treated in regional health establishments, 16 of them were victims of firearms shots.

#Cusco ��

The Regional Health Management reports that between Wednesday, January 11, and Thursday, January 12, 67 were treated for injuries from clashes during the protests and 1 death. Here is the list of those affected, several of them due to the pellet impact:

(Deceased: Remo Candia) pic.twitter.com/mcaWCAXKOY

— Clarys Cárdenas (@clarys_cardenas)

January 13, 2023

Paucarmayta specified that, until Thursday, two patients were in critical condition: one remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and the other in Traumashock.

He added that both were injured by a foreign body. He recalled that in these cases they cannot determine if it is pellet or a bullet, as this is the responsibility of the competent authorities.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



