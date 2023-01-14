Solidarity wage workers continue strike in Uruguay | News

Latin America

Workers of the Labor Opportunity program, created in 2021, in Uruguay continued another day of hunger strike this Friday to demand the extension of the program while awaiting a response from the Executive.

The protesters, who have not eaten since Tuesday, demand that the labor project, which would expire next February and resume in May, continue without interruption in order to avoid having to draw jobs again.

In this sense, in order to extend the program, it is necessary for the Executive to present a bill in Parliament, and for it to be approved by the two chambers that make it up.

For her part, the spokeswoman for the strikers, Karina Camacho, pointed out that the protest demonstration “is already wreaking a bit of havoc, but it is our decision and it continues to be.”

At the same time, he thanked the support of the unions, which he has supported by providing infrastructure, meanwhile, he pointed out that the Government “the only thing that has given us solidarity is the name of the plan.”

In turn, the striker Gabriel Gómez expressed that “what I would say to Lacalle at this moment, as a person, as a human being and as another Charrúa, is that every human being has the right to work and to be paid.”

Similarly, the protesters denounced that the salary of 10,600 pesos for solidarity wages continues to be low. However, they pointed out that although it is insufficient, at least it helps them not to die of hunger.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

