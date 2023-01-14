Venezuelans return from Peru through Plan Vuelta a la Patria | News

Report This Content

A group of 251 Venezuelans, from Peru, returned early this Friday to their native country on a flight from the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, a component of the public policy of social protection provided by the Bolivarian Government.

CMIO.org in sequence:

88 compatriots return to Venezuela from Ecuador

Venezuelan authorities went to the Simón Bolívar International Airport, in Maiquetía (La Guaira state), to welcome the travelers, who began their return on a Conviasa flag airline flight.

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil also did so from the social network Twitter, who asserted that “Venezuela welcomes them with open arms.”

We welcome the 251 nationals from Peru, who return through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, to reunite with their families and embark on new dreams of life on this sacred soil.

Venezuela welcomes you with open arms! pic.twitter.com/ytr4xaLRlM

— Yvan Gil (@yvangil)

January 13, 2023

To date there are 9,761 nationals repatriated from Peru through this program. In total figures, since its creation in August 2018, the Plan Vuelta a la Patria has allowed the return of 30,979 beneficiaries from 25 countries. 186 flights and one maritime transfer have been carried out.

After their arrival, the returnees received the health protocol established by the health authorities to rule out positive cases of Covid-19.

Several of them testified to the setbacks they faced in the neighboring country and the certainty that a promising stage is opening in their lives.

They also described the joy they felt when they learned that Caracas has this program and praised the work of Venezuelan diplomats abroad to assist those who take advantage of it.

#13Jan Today 257 Venezuelans returned from Peru on our humanitarian flight of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, we continue to help our compatriots stranded abroad, complying with the instructions of the president @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/HaeK9mrbT8

— Conviasa Air Line (@LAConviasa)

January 13, 2023

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña, declared at the airport that the government of President Nicolás Maduro plans to expand its social protection policy, of which the Plan Vuelta a la Patria is part.

Peña expressed: “We are responding to the will of Venezuelans who have expressed through different means the desire to return to their homeland and put all their potential to build the country we want.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

