They denounce unjustified dismissals of teachers in El Salvador | News

The Salvadoran union Bases Magisteriales denounced this Thursday the suspension of teachers hired by class hours applied by the Ministry of Education (MINED), of the Government of Nayib Bukele, since the beginning of this year due to an alleged lack of budget.

The teachers’ union rejected this government policy, which does not exonerate those who accumulate years in the profession, while more than 50 dismissals have been registered in the department of Sonsonate.

The teacher Yetzirah Iacob Ramírez pointed out that “it’s like a dismissal, but they don’t call it dismissal, they say that we are ‘inactive’, that is, inactive after almost 12 years.”

In the same way, Teaching Bases also rejected the union of some grades and sections in a single shift, which caused the elimination of the bonus for double section, an additional $248 to the salary.

According to the union’s general secretary, Jorge Villegas, the MINED’s Human Development manager justified the decision based on an attempt to save budget.

In this sense, Villegas warned that these measures directly affect the quality of public education and the working conditions of educators, who will face a work overload for less salary.

Based on this, the pedagogical union announced that it will request a hearing with the interim Minister of Education, José Mauricio Pineda, in order to show the complex situation and examine the elimination of these resolutions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



