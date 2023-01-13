Government of Ayacucho demands the resignation of the Peruvian president | News

Report This Content

The Regional Government of Ayacucho approved this Friday, unanimously, the issuance of a statement rejecting the Government of the designated president Dina Boluarte when almost 50 deaths were reported in the protests that began after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo last December and were repressed with violence by the Peruvian state.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They confirm that a peasant leader from Cusco, Peru died after being shot

The 17 members of the regional administration voted in favor of the decision which also rejects the high military command for the violent repression against the protesters.

The document expresses solidarity with the relatives of the murdered and disappeared persons while they highlighted the peaceful nature of the protests that have taken place in Ayacucho territory.

Similarly, the officials demanded the resignation of the head of state and the board of directors of Congress with the aim of implementing a transitional government that calls for urgent elections.

For her part, the president of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front, Rocío Leandro, denounced, before being arrested, the persecution of social leaders by the Peruvian right.

In this sense, the leader pointed out that the front does not have “any party behind” beyond popular unity, but that the demand for a new Magna Carta has worked organically.

At the same time, Leandro stressed that the persecution to “silence and stop us, especially the struggles of our peoples, carries these reactions” when referring to the support received by hundreds of people who gathered in front of the police station to demand the release of the prisoners. arrested.

The protests against the Boluarte administration erupted since last December 7, after Congress removed former President Pedro Castillo, meanwhile, 48 deaths and hundreds of injuries are reported.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



