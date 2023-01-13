Bivalent vaccine against Covid-19 will be applied in Chile | News

Latin America

Bivalent vaccine against Covid-19 will be applied in Chile

The Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported this Thursday that the application of the bivalent vaccine against the Covid-19 virus will soon be extended to new groups of the Chilean population.

The Health portfolio announced that as of Monday, January 16, it will be administered to people over 50 years of age, State administration personnel, law enforcement and security forces, the army, teachers, assistants, and educators. .

Minister Ximena Aguilera stated that the personnel will also include firefighters, members of the National Forestry Corporation and the National Disaster Prevention Service, among others.

��We expanded vaccination coverage with Bivalent, so that the population strengthens its immunity against #COVID_19. Vaccines are safe and help us prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. In addition, they have a very suitable security profile for new variants. pic.twitter.com/6JucYwNWtf

— Ximena Aguilera (@ximenaguilera)
January 12, 2023

According to the Undersecretary of Public Health, Cristóbal Cuadrado, the bivalent vaccine has shown to be effective after being used for the first time in the southern country, since it reduces the risks of hospitalization and death in those who receive it.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Fernando Araos, urged the population to get vaccinated given the proximity of autumn and winter.

He also added that the Government decided to provide additional resources to the communes and the 29 Health Services to enable more than 950 vaccination points.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

