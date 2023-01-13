Bivalent vaccine against Covid-19 will be applied in Chile | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported this Thursday that the application of the bivalent vaccine against the Covid-19 virus will soon be extended to new groups of the Chilean population.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Deputies of Chile approve the law for the new constituent process

The Health portfolio announced that as of Monday, January 16, it will be administered to people over 50 years of age, State administration personnel, law enforcement and security forces, the army, teachers, assistants, and educators. .

Minister Ximena Aguilera stated that the personnel will also include firefighters, members of the National Forestry Corporation and the National Disaster Prevention Service, among others.

��We expanded vaccination coverage with Bivalent, so that the population strengthens its immunity against #COVID_19. Vaccines are safe and help us prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. In addition, they have a very suitable security profile for new variants. pic.twitter.com/6JucYwNWtf

— Ximena Aguilera (@ximenaguilera)

January 12, 2023

According to the Undersecretary of Public Health, Cristóbal Cuadrado, the bivalent vaccine has shown to be effective after being used for the first time in the southern country, since it reduces the risks of hospitalization and death in those who receive it.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Fernando Araos, urged the population to get vaccinated given the proximity of autumn and winter.

He also added that the Government decided to provide additional resources to the communes and the 29 Health Services to enable more than 950 vaccination points.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report