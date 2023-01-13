Honduran Congress approves general budget for 2023 | News

Latin America

Honduran Congress approves general budget for 2023

The National Congress of Honduras approved the general budget for 2023, with a focus, according to the organization that benefits the population of the Central American nation.

With an amount of 392,519,733,991 lempiras (about 16,850 million dollars), it is 8.9 percent higher than what was certified by Legislative Decree 30-2022, the General Budget of the Republic 2023 was approved and according to the entity ” represents the main tool of the government of President Xiomara Castro to continue her work to refound the country”.

“The budget approved by the Honduran Congress is oriented towards the execution of projects in health, education, agriculture, the environment and gender equality,” the agency reflected on its Twitter account.

Likewise, the financial support “is destined to be executed in projects of national interest, with a special focus on the acquisition of medicines, infrastructure, construction of hospitals, construction and rehabilitation of schools and salary increases for teachers.”

The publication issued by the legislative body endorses the allocation in the budget of the resources for the strengthening and creation of gender units. In the same way, they plan to create a system for the social protection of women in all state agencies and secretariats.

The approval of the funds was achieved after a legislative session, and was supported by the benches of the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre), the Liberal Party of Honduras, Christian Democracy and the Anti-Corruption Party.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

