Green alert declared in six regions of Honduras due to trough | News

The Secretary of State in the National Risk and Contingency Management Offices of Honduras (Copeco) declared a 48-hour green alert on Thursday due to a trough for six departments of the Central American country.

This measure takes place after the forecast of the entry of a prefrontal trough on Friday, January 13, in the same way that a cold front is expected to enter on Saturday morning.

The departments where this alert is issued due to the phenomenon are Cortés, Atlántida, Colón and Islas de la Bahía, in the Honduran Caribbean, Yoro and Gracias a Dios, north and east of the country.

Said trough, which will enter the Gulf of Fonseca (Pacific) on Friday, will generate moderate rains and showers with isolated electrical activity in Islas de Bahía, Atlántida, north of Cortés and Santa Bárbara.

“For the rest of the department of Cortés and the Northwest of Yoro, showers and isolated light rains and rains from 100 millimeters (mn) are expected for the municipality of Omoa,” the agency said.

In the same way, Copeco warned that the mass that accompanies the cold front will produce accelerated fresh winds from the North, with moderate to heavy rains in the North, drizzle in the West, Center and East.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



