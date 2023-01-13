Latin America

Green alert declared in six regions of Honduras due to trough | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Secretary of State in the National Risk and Contingency Management Offices of Honduras (Copeco) declared a 48-hour green alert on Thursday due to a trough for six departments of the Central American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduras reports the murder of three women in 24 hours

This measure takes place after the forecast of the entry of a prefrontal trough on Friday, January 13, in the same way that a cold front is expected to enter on Saturday morning.

The departments where this alert is issued due to the phenomenon are Cortés, Atlántida, Colón and Islas de la Bahía, in the Honduran Caribbean, Yoro and Gracias a Dios, north and east of the country.

Said trough, which will enter the Gulf of Fonseca (Pacific) on Friday, will generate moderate rains and showers with isolated electrical activity in Islas de Bahía, Atlántida, north of Cortés and Santa Bárbara.

“For the rest of the department of Cortés and the Northwest of Yoro, showers and isolated light rains and rains from 100 millimeters (mn) are expected for the municipality of Omoa,” the agency said.

In the same way, Copeco warned that the mass that accompanies the cold front will produce accelerated fresh winds from the North, with moderate to heavy rains in the North, drizzle in the West, Center and East.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ecuadorian ex-policeman confesses to the femicide of a lawyer in Ecuador | News

1 hour ago

Brazil sets record of deaths from dengue in 2022 | News

3 hours ago

Attacker of Mexican journalist arrested in Michoacán | News

4 hours ago

They demand the release of social leaders in Ayacucho, Peru | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.