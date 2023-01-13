Ecuadorian ex-policeman confesses to the femicide of a lawyer in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

Former Ecuadorian police officer Germán Cáceres confessed on Thursday to the femicide of his wife, lawyer María Belén Bernal, an event that occurred on September 11 at a police station in the capital of Ecuador.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They demand justice in Ecuador for the victim of femicide

The Bernal family’s lawyer indicated that the ex-policeman expanded the version of the criminal act and assured that he had no accomplices at the time of committing the murder of his partner.

According to the defendant’s statement, the crime in which the 34-year-old lawyer lost her life occurred after an argument inside the Higher Police School in Quito, and then María Belén Bernal took the body in her car to the Casitagua Hill, where it was found 10 days later.

�� Germán Cáceres, arrested for the case of María Belén Bernal, changed his version and acknowledged her murder and the disappearance of the body after a discussion, commented that these actions were carried out alone, while the lawyer Jesús López affirmed that he lies in the time line. pic.twitter.com/3Q3cHK3u9w

– Ecuadorplay (@EcuadorPlay)

January 12, 2023

While the former police officer gave his statement in the maximum security prison known as “La Roca” in Guayaquil, outside the prison the mother of the victim, Elizabeth Otavalo, and activists demand justice for the femicide.

For the Bernal family lawyer, former police officer Germán Cáceres hides information about the crime, since he does not believe that he acted alone.

�� In his expanded version, Germán Cáceres confessed to the femicide of María Belén Bernal without the participation of other people.

Elizabeth Otavalo and her lawyers assure that Cáceres would be covering up her accomplices. pic.twitter.com/IbmahWL6JX

– Report Ec (@Informa_EC)

January 12, 2023

The former lieutenant of the National Police, Germán Cáceres, the main suspect in the murder of lawyer María Belén Bernal, was a fugitive from justice in Colombia for more than three months and was captured on December 30 in the neighboring country.

The lawyer’s femicide caused a great commotion in Ecuadorian society, impacting politics and provoking a series of questions about the training of Ecuadorian police officers.

He also exposed the situation of gender violence in Ecuador, where in 2022 more than 270 femicides were reported until last November.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



