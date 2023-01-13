Brazil sets record of deaths from dengue in 2022 | News

Report This Content

Brazil broke its historical record of deaths from dengue in 2022, with 1,016 fatalities, according to the most recent epidemiological bulletin issued by the Secretariat of Sanitary and Environmental Surveillance of the Ministry of Health of the South American country.

The study covered up to epidemiological week 52, coinciding with the end of the year, when it was confirmed that the deceased were divided into 872 cases with laboratory criteria and 144 with epidemiological clinical criteria.

According to the ministerial entity, the states with the highest incidence rates are Sao Paulo, with 282 deaths; Goiás, with 162, Paraná with 109, Santa Catarina with 88 and Rio Grande do Sul with 66 deaths. At the close, it was revealed that another 109 deaths remain under investigation.

In the last year, there were 1.4 thousand registered cases of doença and more than a thousand deaths in Brazil. São Paulo was the state with the highest number of deaths: #JH

— Jornal Hoje (@jornalhoje)

January 12, 2023

The report also highlights that 2022 also described a large infestation, with 1,450,270 suspected cases and of these 1,473 were serious and 18,145 with alarm signals, while 630 cases are still under investigation.

The central-western region of Brazil maintained the highest incidence rate with 2,086.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the South (1,050.5 cases), the Southeast with 536.6 cases, the Northeast (431.5 cases) and the North, with 277.2 cases.

The document also outlined that the most impacted municipalities were the Federal District of Brasilia with 70,672 cases, Goiana with 56,503, Aparecida de Goiana with 27,810, Joinville with 21,353, Araraquara with 21,070 and San José de Río Negro with 20,386 cases.

Local sources reported that several factors caused this spike in dengue virus infestation. In addition to the endemism of the disease, there were periods of heavy rain and high temperatures, which created an environment conducive to the proliferation of mosquitoes.

The pandemic and its disinfection actions are also located, which affected the dengue prevention project, which was banished to the background.

In addition, it was known that the detected breeding sites were present in water tanks, household deposits and in the garbage.

The bulletin closes with the prospect that 2023 will also be a year of high incidence of the disease, which will place 218 cities in the country at high risk in the Home Infestation Index (BII).

This means that for every 100 properties visited by health agents, four or more contained larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which not only transmits dengue, but also Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever, also on the rise in the world. South American country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983





