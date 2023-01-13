Attacker of Mexican journalist arrested in Michoacán | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Mexican authorities reported on Thursday the arrest of the alleged perpetrator of the attack on journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva in the state of Michoacán.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican journalist denounces having suffered an armed attack

The arrest of the attacker was announced by the mayoress of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, through social networks.

Mexican media indicated that the detainee responds to the name of Héctor Eduardo M., 32, who was captured in the municipality of Tangancícuaro, Michoacán, in an operation in which the Mexican Army, the Secretariat of Citizen Security and the Attorney General’s Offices participated. from Mexico City and Michoacán.

The alleged hitman was arrested based on an arrest warrant, so after his capture he was transferred to the Mexican capital under a strong security operation.

With the arrest of Héctor Eduardo M, there are already twelve detainees for the attack on the Mexican journalist after the capture of eleven other men accused of being related to the attack against the well-known Mexican journalist was reported the day before.

The governor of the state of Michoacán reported that his government has provided facilities to the authorities of Mexico City to continue the investigations into the attack on journalist Gómez Leyva.

The Government of Michoacán will cooperate with the federal and CDMX authorities for the full clarification of the attack against the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva. This after the arrest in the entity of the person presumed responsible for shooting at the communicator.

— Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla (@ARBedolla)

January 13, 2023

For her part, the mayoress of Mexico City affirmed that the detainee is the co-pilot who was traveling on a motorcycle from where the journalist was shot on December 15 before arriving at his home in the south of Mexico City.

The attack on Gómez Leyva occurred during one of the deadliest years for reporters in Mexico, with 13 of them killed in 2022, according to government data.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report