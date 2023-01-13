They demand the release of social leaders in Ayacucho, Peru | News

Organizations defending human rights in Peru demanded on Thursday the release of social leaders arrested during the demonstrations in the city of Ayacucho.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protests continue in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Ayacucho police station to demand the release of the detained social leaders, including the president of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front.

The National Human Rights Coordinator (Cnddhh) of Peru denounced that the arrest of the three leaders of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front occurred at the end of a cultural act in the Casa del Maestro.

#Peru They have just arrested 3 leaders of the People’s Defense Front of #Ayacucho and a musician when a vigil was held. The detainees have been taken to the PNP State Security delegation pic.twitter.com/9MMkRuUvXm

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

January 13, 2023

From the Cnddhh they warned that the persecution of social leaders will only sharpen the polarization in the South American country.

��Urgent:

3 leaders of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front are detained after participating in a cultural event 6 when they were in the Casa del Maestro. The persecution of social leaders only exacerbates polarization. #CNDDHH

Miguel Gutierrez pic.twitter.com/CbZIKDyfMY

– CNDDHH ���� #NiUnMuertoMás (@cnddhh)

January 13, 2023

On Thursday, Peru lived a new day of mobilizations in various departments and the country’s capital against President Dina Boluarte, the holding of early elections and other demands.

In the Peruvian city of Cusco, the police repressed the demonstrations using tear gas and firearms, leaving a minor dead and more than 50 injured.

Lima is mobilizing under the growing demand at the national level for the resignation of Dina Boluarte. One death was confirmed in the repression in Cusco yesterday and another in Juliaca last Monday. There are 47 in total in a month of mobilizations, blockades and unemployment. pic.twitter.com/xei2E8UdNj

– Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi)

January 13, 2023

Violent actions by the police forces were also reported in the capital Lima, where there was a mobilization called by social, trade union and union organizations against the Boluarte government, for the closure of Congress, a Constituent Assembly and demanding justice for the Peruvians who have been killed during the repressions.

On January 4, he began an indefinite strike against the Boluarte government, for the closure of Congress, new elections, a Constituent Assembly and the freedom of former President Pedro Castillo.

The protests began after Congress removed Castillo on December 7 and swore in Boluarte as the new president. The repression of the demonstrations by the police and military forces has left almost 50 dead and hundreds injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

