Presumed financiers of assault on powers in Brasilia identified | News

The Attorney General of the Republic (AGU) of Brazil presented this Thursday before the Federal Court of the Federal District the request to freeze 6.5 million reais in assets of 52 people and seven companies identified as alleged financiers of assault on public buildings in the capital, Brasilia, during the coup demonstrations last Sunday.

The government entity requested that the blocked amount could eventually be used to compensate the material damages caused by the coup leaders.

The document issued by the AGU ensures that these people and entities allegedly financed the buses that took the perpetrators to Brasilia.

The AGU requested the blockade of R$ 6.5 million from 52 people and 7 companies that financed the coup attacks in Praça dos Três Poderes. The amount must be used to repair damages caused by depredation of public property in case of conviction

— AGU (@AdvocaciaGeral)

January 12, 2023

“The list of targets of the blockade – which includes real estate, vehicles, financial values ​​in accounts and other assets – was prepared with the help of data from the National Land Transportation Agency (ANTT) and includes only those who hired seized buses that transport people who participated in the coup acts,” the AGU stated in a statement.

The defendants would have to pay for damages to works of art and other infrastructure in the buildings, hence the decision to freeze the funds.

The plaintiff takes into account an estimate made by the Senate and the Chamber that ensure that the damages against the assets of both entities exceed three million reais each.

However, up to now there are no calculations for the value of destruction in the Planalto Palaces and the Federal Supreme Court.

The AGU also assured that the blocking of assets is in correspondence with the seriousness of the acts committed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



