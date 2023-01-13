President of Venezuela presents his memory and account of 2022 before the AN | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, presented this Thursday the memory and account of the management corresponding to the year 2022 before the National Assembly (AN), highlighting the transformation process that the country has achieved.

During his speech before representatives of the public, regional, municipal powers and sectors of the population, the head of state reiterated that he was before the legitimate power of the AN of Venezuela, elected in 2020 and installed in 2021. “There is no other, The rest is a farce staged as part of a political, economic, financial, energetic, diplomatic aggression” against the country, he said, adding that “there is not even the ashes of the old AN” ​​elected in 2015.

The president recalled historical moments, characterized in stages, that the Venezuelan people have lived through for decades, facing various adversities to achieve a change in the country that would open the way to a new project led by Commander Hugo Chávez, through the electoral process with the victory obtained in 1998.

President Maduro highlighted the leadership of Commander Chávez in the country, in the region and in the rest of the world, stating that they are proud of the revolutionary process that was born of the people, of the popular vote.

In addition, he emphasized that it has been possible to confront and resist the forms of expression of the extreme right in a democratic manner to end the destabilization attempts, since the Venezuelan people want peace to recover and advance in their development. “In a fierce battle, Venezuela has known how to defend its Constitution,” he said.

On the other hand, he recalled the impact that the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States (USA) and its allies have generated on the population, defeating coup attempts thanks to the support and commitment of the Venezuelan people; faced an economic war inch by inch as well as an energy war.

Venezuelan transformation process

The head of state indicated that they are currently experiencing a fourth stage of the historic process of Venezuelan transformation. “Today we are here in this place absolutely safe and with the certainty that Venezuela has all the strength to consolidate itself on the paths of future recovery and that deserves a lot of unity,” he asserted.

He explained the importance of the union to defeat the effects of the sanctions and the blockade “which continue to be brutal”, affirming that no one should get involved in the internal affairs of Venezuelans, since the people are the ones who must make the decisions for the well-being of the South American country.

Likewise, he expressed the need to send a message to the US government to indicate that “we do not want more sanctions, enough of economic and financial persecution”, urging that Venezuela be granted freedom in these sectors. “We have learned to do a lot with very little, we have learned to do a lot more with less,” he said.

President Maduro specified that the war that has been waged is against the people, the country and its attempt to build its own political and social model in a sovereign manner, having imposed 927 sanctions, as well as the kidnapping and theft of assets that are necessary to Invest in the welfare of the population.

According to the figures obtained, illegal coercive measures against Venezuela have been directed mainly at agencies of the National Government in 42 percent; to the oil industry in 18.7 percent; to the economy and finances by 17 percent, as well as to the private sector by 7 percent.

He explained that Venezuela had a loss of gross income of 232,000 million dollars as a consequence of the illegal sanctions, being a patrimonial damage of about 642,000 million dollars. In addition, he noted that it is estimated that “imperialism and its lackeys robbed Venezuela of 411 million dollars per day, a criminal robbery.”

On the other hand, he highlighted the importance of valuing the effort that has been implemented to defend the social rights of the people, their well-being, for which it is necessary that all the political sectors of the country find a common goal and “say in one voice enough already sanctions. Joe Biden’s government lifts all sanctions now “.

Progress in the recovery of the country

Despite the sanctions, the Executive said that the year 2022 began to show signs of growth in the productive economy, noting that the need to build a diverse, self-sustaining and independent post-oil economy has been insisted on, ensuring that it fully trusts the forces Venezuelan productive companies “in all their forms”.

�� Food production showed a substantial rise, as a result of the joint effort of the public and private sectors. pic.twitter.com/fW3JW7ICFJ

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)

January 12, 2023

“Venezuela has had a growth in the year 2022 above 15 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, the highest economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean,” he stressed.

He commented that in 2022 there was a substantial increase in national food production, specifically in items such as oil, rice, sugar, coffee, beef, sausages, milk, chicken, pasta, among others.

�� Within the industrial sector, during the year 2022, there is also a significant increase in the production of paper (mill and corrugated), tires, footwear, lubricants, accumulators and packaging. pic.twitter.com/mNacWzYu8B

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)

January 12, 2023

Similarly, there has been an increase in the corresponding production of the industrial sector, including products such as tires, footwear, lubricants, accumulators and packaging.

On the other hand, he specified that there was also a substantial increase in deposits from savers, while in the month of November credit had an increase of 112 percent, going from 163 million dollars to 724 million dollars.

�� Imports present a growth of 106%, going from 3,979.3 million dollars in 2021 to 8,194.5 million dollars in 2022 pic.twitter.com/jwBbW4ZHAt

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)

January 12, 2023

Regarding non-traditional exports, he explained that a growth of 151.6 percent was reported; imports had an increase of 106 percent, going from 3,979.3 million dollars in 2021 to 8,194.4 million dollars in 2022.

Another point raised was that at the end of 2022, Venezuela totaled close to 500,000 enterprises and made special mention of the role of women in the new methods of economic and productive development. He also addressed the disturbances registered in the exchange rate, assuring that “we are aware and acting” to stabilize the market and “twist inflation’s arm as we did in a good part of 2021 and 2022.”

President Maduro highlighted that the goal set for the construction of some 500,000 homes was met, reaching the milestone of 4,400,000 delivered through the Great Venezuela Housing Mission (GMVV); More than 1,237,100 urban land titles were granted.

235,651 homes were also rehabilitated through the Barrio Nuevo, Barrio Tricolor Great Mission and 3,745 public spaces were recovered in the national territory with the Venezuela Bella Great Mission.

Facing this 2023, the Head of State announced six lines of work that will guide the actions of the Venezuelan Government, these being to consolidate economic growth with equality, expand social protection, expand the presence of popular power, consolidate the integral security of the nation and guarantee justice, advance in the integral independence and decolonization of Venezuela, consolidate the Great Homeland.

The president complied with the provisions of article 237 of the Venezuelan Constitution, which refers to the fact that “within the first ten days following the installation of the National Assembly, in ordinary sessions, the president of the Republic will present each year personally to the Assembly a message in which he will give an account of the political, economic, social and administrative aspects of his administration during the immediately preceding year”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



