Brazil: Supreme Court temporarily dismisses Governor Rocha | News

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil ratified on Wednesday by majority the 90-day suspension of the governor of the Federal District (DF), Ibaneis Rocha, for alleged omission in the face of invasions and acts of vandalism that occurred on Sunday, local sources reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Legislative supports federal intervention in Brasilia

The ministers of the superior court formed a majority to also maintain the preventive detention order against the former DF Security Secretary, Anderson Torres, and the former commander of the district’s Military Police, Fabio Augusto Vieira, based on a decision made by the magistrate of the STF Alexandre de Moraes.

For magistrate De Moraes, “absolutely nothing justifies the omission and coexistence of the Secretary of Public Security and the Governor of the Federal District with criminals who, previously, announced that they would practice violent acts against the constituted powers.”

Congratulations to the Federal Police for the excellent work of the judiciary and expert police who have been conducting the investigations into the terrorist acts last Sunday. O Brazil is proud of its police, a true State institution and one of the best in the world.

—Alexandre de Moraes (@alexandre)

January 12, 2023

The DF security forces were unable to contain on Sunday the radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who invaded and looted the National Congress, the STF and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Executive Branch.

The actions “with depredation of public property, as widely reported by the national press, circumstances that could only occur with the consent, and even effective participation, of the competent authorities for public security and intelligence,” the magistrate argued.

Moraes insisted that “the despicable terrorist attacks on democracy and republican institutions will be held responsible, as well as the financiers, instigators and previous and current complicit and criminal public agents, who continue in the illegal conduct of the practice of anti-democratic acts.”

The PF closed the judicial police activities determined by the STF after the dates of last Sunday (8/1).

It was 57 hours of uninterrupted work that mobilized about 550 federal police officers, the largest operation in the history of the Federal Police.

Learn more:

– Federal Police (@policiafederal)

January 12, 2023

The lawyer specified that the decision to remove Rocha is justified by the commission of crimes such as preparatory acts of terrorism, criminal association, damage, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law and coup d’état. “Brazilian democracy will not be shaken, much less destroyed, by criminal terrorists,” he assured.

The Brazilian Congress approved on Tuesday the decree of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that authorizes federal intervention in the Public Security of the DF until January 31, as a result of the invasions.

Such a measure is provided for in article 34 of the Federal Constitution to “put an end to a serious compromise of public order” and “guarantee the free exercise of any of the powers in the federation units.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



