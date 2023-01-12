Bolsonaro violence against journalists in Brazil investigated | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Union of Professional Journalists of Minas Gerais, in the southeast of Brazil, requested this Wednesday that the Public Ministry investigate the violent acts committed since the beginning of January against communication professionals who covered Bolsonaro actions on Raja Gabaglia Avenue, in the western region of Belo Horizonte.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Brazil: Supreme Court temporarily dismisses Governor Rocha

According to the union (SJPMG, for its acronym), several journalists were verbally and physically attacked by followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro who were camping in front of 4th. Command Company of the Military Region of the Army, in Minas Gerais.

In a statement, the SJPMG denounced that the reporters have been victims of systematic harassment by Bolsonarists. Attorney General Jarbas Soares, who accepted the petition, promised to investigate the cases within 30 days.

The petition to investigate these facts states that on January 5, a photographer from the Hoje em Dia media outlet was kicked and beaten and suffered a head injury, in addition to having his camera destroyed.

The following day, reporters from the newspaper O Tempo and from BandNews radio, who were covering the eviction of Bolsonaro elements from public roads (decreed by the Minas Gerais mayor’s office), were punched, their equipment was damaged and they were prevented from working.

The SJPMG adds that “from then on, a series of attacks followed one another: our cameraman was pushed by a fascist, who almost knocked over the camera he was carrying; my colleague was punched several times in the head and back by one of the coup plotters; and a third journalist from Radio 98 FM was dragged along the ground.”

When submitting the investigation request to the Prosecutor’s Office, the vice president of the SJPMG, Lina Patrícia Rocha, warned that violence against her colleagues has grown in Minas Gerais and throughout Brazil. She urged that measures be taken to guarantee the safety of the communicators.

For his part, prosecutor Soares assured that the facts will be investigated quickly so that society has a prompt response. “We cannot accept that in a democratic state of law journalists are violated.” Likewise, he announced that the Public Ministry is studying the implementation of a permanent policy to act against violence against press freedom.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report