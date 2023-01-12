President of Venezuela will present management balance in 2022 | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will present this Thursday before the National Assembly (AN) the balance of his management during 2022, the fulfillment of the goals by the Executive and the perspectives for this year.

In a message broadcast through his account on the social network Twitter, the head of state expressed: “Getting ready to present the Report and Account for the year 2022 before the National Assembly and the Venezuelan people. A year of goals accomplished”.

The hearing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. local time. In accordance with article 237 of the Venezuelan Constitution, the presentation of the report and account of the head of State must be carried out “within the first ten days following the installation of the National Assembly, in ordinary sessions.”

Preparing to present the Report and Account for the year 2022 before the National Assembly and the Venezuelan people. A year of goals achieved, unmatched effort, resistance and positive results, the product of the collective work of all. Slope!

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

January 12, 2023

The constitutional text adds that the president will personally present his message to Parliament, and that in it “he will give an account of the political, economic, social and administrative aspects of his management, during the immediately preceding year.”

It is expected that, among other issues, President Nicolás Maduro will address the progress of the national economy, in recovery despite the economic war by the United States and other nations, which have imposed more than 900 unilateral restrictive measures on Venezuela.

The year 2022 also brought progress for the South American nation in terms of national dialogue and the defeat by the people of the US strategy of imposing parallel institutions, the consolidation of political peace, internal stability and the functioning of institutions.

In addition, the political and diplomatic ascendancy of Caracas grew in the international geopolitical scenario and in the construction of a multipolar world.

The Venezuelan Parliament began its legislative cycle corresponding to the period 2023-2024 on January 5, after the election of its new Board of Directors, headed by deputy Jorge Rodríguez, as well as Pedro Infante and América Pérez as first and second vice presidents. .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



