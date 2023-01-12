Latin America

March in Bolivia against right-wing coup attempts | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Various sectors of Bolivian society mobilized this Wednesday in Trinidad and Tarija to defend democracy and against coup attempts, while demanding justice for the massacres that occurred in the framework of the 2019 coup.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Luis Arce affirmed that Bolivians will not allow a new attack

The rallies occurred peacefully. Bolivian flags and the wiphala were waved as a sign of unity against the destabilizing actions promoted by the self-styled “civics” of Santa Cruz.

In this sense, the Central Obrera Departamental (COD) of Tarija led the mobilizations in which thousands of people participated in defense of the Government of President Luis Arce.

The head of the COD Tarija, Carlos León, emphasized that different social and trade organizations participated, and noted that “the march is in defense of democracy and in clamor for justice for the deaths of Senkata and Sacaba.”

“All the organizations in the department are speaking out about the new events that are taking place in the country, specifically in Santa Cruz,” added the union leader.

Similarly, several rallies took place in Trinidad in support of the Government of the Movement for Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP).

For their part, the Bolivian authorities condemned the threats and attacks that the coup leaders carry out against journalists and communicators, especially those of the state channel of the Santa Cruz region.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Demonstrations continue in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte | News

7 hours ago

Green alert maintained in 6 Dominican provinces due to rain | News

8 hours ago

Road accident leaves nine dead in Huila, Colombia | News

9 hours ago

President of Cuba receives credentials from 10 new ambassadors | News

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.