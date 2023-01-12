March in Bolivia against right-wing coup attempts | News

Report This Content

Various sectors of Bolivian society mobilized this Wednesday in Trinidad and Tarija to defend democracy and against coup attempts, while demanding justice for the massacres that occurred in the framework of the 2019 coup.

The rallies occurred peacefully. Bolivian flags and the wiphala were waved as a sign of unity against the destabilizing actions promoted by the self-styled “civics” of Santa Cruz.

In this sense, the Central Obrera Departamental (COD) of Tarija led the mobilizations in which thousands of people participated in defense of the Government of President Luis Arce.

The head of the COD Tarija, Carlos León, emphasized that different social and trade organizations participated, and noted that “the march is in defense of democracy and in clamor for justice for the deaths of Senkata and Sacaba.”

“All the organizations in the department are speaking out about the new events that are taking place in the country, specifically in Santa Cruz,” added the union leader.

Similarly, several rallies took place in Trinidad in support of the Government of the Movement for Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP).

For their part, the Bolivian authorities condemned the threats and attacks that the coup leaders carry out against journalists and communicators, especially those of the state channel of the Santa Cruz region.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



