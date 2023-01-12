Demonstrations continue in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Another day of mobilizations takes place this Wednesday in various regions of Peru to demand the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, new general elections, the closure of Congress, the freedom of former president Pedro Castillo and a Constituent Assembly.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They impose a curfew in the department of Puno, Peru

The collaborator of teleSUR in Peru, Jaime Herrera, indicated that in the Cusco region “a group of protesters led by some social organizations and representatives of the civil construction union tried to reach the Alejandro Velasco Astete Airport where they were repressed by the police in a manner quite violent.”

So far, it reports more than ten injuries in Cusco as a consequence of the repression by the police forces.

Community media reported that in Cusco police forces used tear gas and pellets against the people who took to the streets to demonstrate against the Boluarte government and Congress.

In Apurimac, residents joined the mobilizations to reiterate the requests for Boluarte’s resignation, the closure of Congress and new elections.

In Juliaca, department of Puno, thousands of people paid tribute to the victims of the massacre registered last Monday as a consequence of the repression of the security forces against the demonstrations.

The coffins of the 17 deceased and images of the victims were carried through the streets of that city, while their relatives demand justice. In addition, in the Plaza de Armas of Juliaca they also held a mass in the afternoon to later say their last goodbye.

#Peru Painful images of Juliaca today… The bodies of those who were riddled with bullets by the police last Monday… Among them two teenagers and a doctor who was helping the wounded pic.twitter.com/GnQCVBzaB7

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

January 11, 2023

The Provincial Prosecutor of Puno, Guido Pilco, told a local media outlet that, in the framework of the investigation of the massacre that occurred in that region, “once these procedures have already been concluded for all these people who have died, the determining conclusion is that the causes of death are corroborated, in all cases without exception, that they have been caused by a firearm projectile”.

Within the framework of the indefinite strike that began on January 4, in the Tacna region, sectors of the population carried out blockades and protested asking for justice for the victims.

Likewise, in Lima (capital) they also gather to start a mobilization against the Peruvian government. Other regions where mobilizations have been reported are Ayacucho and Madre de Dios.

The day before, the Peruvian Congress gave the vote of confidence to the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, which has generated rejection among the population that is demanding justice for the almost 50 deaths as a consequence of the repression against the protests that began since the last December 7, when that entity dismissed Pedro Castillo and swore in Boluarte as the new president.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report