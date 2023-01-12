Green alert maintained in 6 Dominican provinces due to rain | News

Report This Content

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic reported this Wednesday that six provinces are placed on green alert due to a trough that affects the territory.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the entity specified that the provinces at this alert level are La Vega, Espaillat, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, Hato Mayor and María Trinidad Sánchez.

Likewise, the green alert for the provinces of Semaná, Hermanas Mirabal and Duarte is discontinued.

The COE places 06 provinces on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as flash or urban floods, because the weather conditions will continue to be dominated by a trough. pic.twitter.com/XYzDA3AIPx

— COE (@COE_RD)

January 11, 2023

For its part, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecast for this day cloudy increases at times with moderate to heavy downpours locally, and isolated gusts of wind in areas of the northeast, southeast, southwest and the Central Cordillera regions.

According to Onamet, by Thursday morning it will dawn with rains early due to the entry of humidity, which will be weak for the most part and will become moderate in isolated points, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind in locations in the northwest, north, and northeast.

These precipitations during the afternoon will affect the Central Cordillera and other inland areas, and at night they will fall towards the north, the northeast and the center of the island.

The entity recommends that the population residing near streams and rivers to be attentive to their evolution and refrain from crossing them in case they present large volumes of water, as well as communicate with relief agencies in the event of any eventuality.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



