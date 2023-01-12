Road accident leaves nine dead in Huila, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The local authorities of the department of Huila in Colombia reported this Wednesday that nine people died after an accident in that region when an inter-municipal service bus and a truck collided.

The incident, which occurred in the morning on the highway between the towns of La Plata and Tesalia, caused the death of eight users and the driver of the Coomotor company, identified as Yilber Liévano Sánchez.

Similarly, an injured passenger was reported, who is in a health facility in the Municipality of La Plata, as a result of the crash at kilometer 29.

For his part, the commander of the Huila Police Department, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero called on road users to remain prudent when driving vehicles during this rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Coomotor company, to which the bus was affiliated, announced through an official statement that the vehicle covered the route between the towns of La Plata and Neiva, the departmental capital, and that specialists are investigating the causes of the accident. .

“The road accident that is the subject of investigation by the traffic authorities and the company, occurred around 09:30 local time, when a Regent-type vehicle associated with our Cooperative, internal number 236, THV 195 license plates, which covered the La Plata-Neiva route (Huila); crashed head-on into a D1 company truck,” said Coomotor.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

