President of Cuba receives credentials from 10 new ambassadors | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received this Wednesday at the Palace of the Revolution the letters accrediting the designated ambassadors of Greece, Colombia, Syria, Pakistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, the Order of Malta, Gambia and Malta.

The Head of State, accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, received in a solemn audience the diplomatic accreditations of the Greek ambassador Theodore N. Tsakiris, the Colombian José Noé Ríos, the Syrian Ghassan Obeid, the Pakistani Arif Alvi and the Austrian Gabriele Méon-Tschürtz.

Likewise, he accepted the credentials of the representative of Azerbaijan, Ruslan Novruzoglu Rzayev; from Jamaica, Franz Nicholas Hall; from the Order of Malta, Justin Sterling Simpson; from Gambia, Sheikh Tijan Hydara and from Malta, André Damato.

I received the Letters of Credence from the ambassadors of Greece, Colombia, Syria, Pakistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, the Order of Malta, Malta and The Gambia.

Together @BrunoRguezP We ratify the support of the Cuban Government and the Foreign Ministry for the successful development of their work. pic.twitter.com/isVm5xgq8U

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

January 11, 2023

During the solemn ceremony, the president personally welcomed the new diplomats and expressed his government’s willingness to deepen relations of respect and friendship with the countries they represent.

Through the account of the Presidency of Cuba on the social network Twitter, the dignitary ratified the support of the Executive for the successful development of the work of the newly accredited ambassadors on the Caribbean island.

Likewise, he thanked the ambassadors for the support of their nations to Cuba’s fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States (USA) more than six decades ago.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



