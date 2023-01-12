Technology and Cybersecurity Commission created in Mexico | News

Report This Content

The Government of Mexico created on Tuesday the Inter-Ministerial Commission for Information and Communication Technologies, and Information Security, protected by a presidential decree.

Summit between Mexico, USA and Canada concludes

“The Inter-Ministerial Commission for Information and Communication Technologies and Information Security is created on a permanent basis, the purpose of which is to establish a mechanism for coordination and collegiate conduct of actions for the implementation of federal policies on technology. information and communication, and information security,” the official document specified.

It also establishes that the Commission will be chaired by the person in charge of the National Digital Strategy Coordination, attached to the Office of the Presidency where “in case of absence, it will designate a public servant with a minimum level of general management or its equivalent to replace it”.

��The Commission replaces the Commission for the Development of Electronic Government, created in 2005.

��Will be installed within 15 business days

��And it will issue its organization guidelines in the following 30 business days

What things are expected in terms of #cybersecurity?

— Juan Carlos Carrillo (@juan_carrillo)

January 10, 2023

The new structure will be made up of the dependencies and agencies of the Federal Executive Branch whose function is also to coordinate between the authorities responsible for the implementation and development of actions.

The position of the members of the Commission will be honorary, that is, their exercise will not give rise to any remuneration and said commission will be installed within 15 business days following the entry into force of this Decree.

Said instance will be chaired by the head of the National Digital Strategy Coordination, Carlos Emiliano Calderón and the agreement of the then created Inter-Ministerial Commission for the Development of Electronic Government, predecessor of this new one, is repealed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



