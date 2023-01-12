Majority of Brazilians condemn violent acts by Bolsonaristas | News

Report This Content

More than 90 percent of Brazilians condemn the violent acts carried out by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro in the capital of the South American country last weekend.

Popular movement repudiates attempted coup in Brazil

According to a survey published on Wednesday by the Datafolha Institute, 93 percent of Brazilians spoke out against the violent actions of Bolsonoristas and supported the measures taken by the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The opinion poll revealed that 82 percent of those consulted supported the intervention decreed by Lula da Silva to withdraw the functions regarding public security from the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, an ally of the former president.

Hours later, Governor Rocha was removed from office for ninety days by order of the Federal Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial court.

Despite the almost unanimous rejection of the acts and the majority support for the measures taken by the current Brazilian president, 39 percent of those surveyed judged that Lula da Silva did what was within his power for a possible coup.

�� A VOICE OF POVO

According to Datafolha, 93% of the Brazilian population repudiates the coup attacks on the heart of the three Powers in Brasília.

Meanwhile, 3% say they are in favor of her; 2% are indifferent and 1% were not able to give an opinion.

— Stateroom of the Republic  (@camarotedacpi)

January 12, 2023

Last Sunday, thousands of supporters of former President Bolsonaro stormed and took over the government headquarters, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Congress and the Supreme Court of Brazil.

The anti-democratic acts for coup purposes called for military intervention to overthrow Lula a week after assuming power on January 1 after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in the second round of elections on October 30.

The vandalism and violent actions in Brasilia were condemned and rejected by the Governments, entities and international organizations.





