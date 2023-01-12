Dominican Republic adds 17 confirmed cases of cholera | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic recognized on Wednesday the detection of four confirmed cases of cholera, with which the total number of the country rises to 17 infected, according to official sources.

Dr. Gina Estrella Ramia, director of Risk and Disaster Management of said ministry, explained to local media that operations are continuing in the areas of La Zurza and Capotillo, in Santo Domingo, the capital, where an investigation was carried out on both patients symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Of the 68 tests carried out randomly, the official assured that “we only have four positives. Two of them in completely asymptomatic patients and two that corresponded to patients admitted to the hospital.

Likewise, he confirmed that efforts are being made to search for effective alternatives for the safe discharge of solid waste and to improve the quality of the water in the most affected places, where these are often contaminated with discharges of excrement infected by the virus.

Estrella highlighted that the health authorities coordinate actions directly with the Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewerage Corporation and the ministries of Education, Environment and Public Works to deepen health promotion and disease prevention.

On the other hand, the Vice Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, recalled that cholera has wreaked havoc in the neighboring nation of Haiti, where more than 24,000 cases have been reported with 450 deaths.

“The more the epidemiological curve develops in the neighboring country, the more likely it could happen in ours,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



