President Petro updates on the situation after the avalanche in Cauca | News

President Petro updates on the situation after the avalanche in Cauca

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that as a result of the landslide in the municipality of Rosas, department of Cauca, more than 700 people were affected.

Guaranteed attention to those affected by avalanche in Cauca, Colombia

The president, after pointing out that it was not possible to directly assist the area affected by climate issues, specified from Cali that “there are 164 families already in shelters, 64 houses were completely destroyed, in the entire area there are more than 700 victims.”

The Head of State highlighted the work of the National Risk Management Unit, which “managed to prevent a tragedy because it anticipated it by previously evacuating the family from the disaster zone, which is why there are no deaths.”

Relocating the affected families and reconnecting the department are the most urgent tasks in the face of the emergency in Rosas, Cauca.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

January 11, 2023

Based on this, Petro stated that measures “both urgent and medium and long term are being evaluated to achieve fundamental connectivity, which is that of the south of the country, which has to do with practically all of South America.”

Likewise, the head of the Executive pointed out that the Government will carry out a project with a billion-dollar investment to draw a new road of about 70 kilometers away from the tectonic fault.

In this sense, the president emphasized that this “will allow a much better flow of mobility throughout South America and our departments in southern Colombia with Bogotá and the center of the country.”

At the same time, Petro reported that there will be a plan to buy farms near the tectonic fault to relocate the population while stressing that “they cannot return to that same place.”

In line, he stressed that the population will be compensated “with more land than they had today, half a hectare per family. To produce food with the help of the State and ensure that in their new homes they have the levels of dignity they need”.

Finally, the president, who suspended the agenda of his official visit to Chile to attend first-hand to the emergency in Cauca, stated that “we hope to meet with the community soon at the site of the tragedy.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



