Detention of three social leaders denounced in El Salvador | News

Members of the Salvadoran social movement denounced the arrest, early Wednesday morning, of three leaders of grassroots social organizations in organized communities in Santa Marta, Cabañas department, in the north of the Central American country.

In particular, they denounce that the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police executed the administrative arrest warrant against Miguel Ángel Gámez, Alejandro Laínez García, Pedro Antonio Rivas Laínez, Teodoro Antonio Pacheco and Saúl Agustín Rivas Ortega of the Social Economic Development Association (ADES Santa Marta).

According to a statement from the organization, “before residents of the Santa Marta community, the prosecutor’s office read the arrest and search warrant, which links the compañeros to a case that occurred during the armed conflict,” which the day before He turned 43 years old and confronted the then Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) with the military dictatorship of the time.

However, ADES denounces as the most worrying charge, “the accusation of belonging to illegal associations, with all the burden that the term has in the current Salvadoran context”, in reference to the exception regime imposed last February and renewed eleven times by President Nayib Bukele.

Under the emergency regime, 50,000 people have been captured, alleged gang members accused of “belonging to illegal associations” and close to a hundred have died in police custody, according to data from the Police and complaints from social organizations.

ADES denounces that “all this framework reveals the construction of a case expressly whose real purpose is to attack the Santa Marta community and the ADES Association by attacking their leaders.”

In this sense, they declare that “it seems outrageous and suspicious that almost 31 years after the end of the Salvadoran civil war and more than 40 years after the atrocities committed against the civilian population of Santa Marta, where countless human rights violations and crimes were committed against humanity, the Salvadoran state was not capable of prosecuting a single case”.

For this reason, they denounce that “today, when they say they are acting, they do so to re-victimize the same community in something that clearly seems to be political revenge.”

Likewise, “Santa Marta and ADES alert public opinion and civil society organizations about the risk that this type of capture continues in the circumstances described above.”

The community mobilized since the early hours of the morning to show their support for the detained compañeros.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



