Ecuador investigates President Lasso’s brother-in-law for corruption | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office began a preliminary investigation this Wednesday into the alleged network of corruption within public companies, which would be led by Danilo Carrera, Guillermo Lasso’s brother-in-law.

CMIO.org in sequence:

88 compatriots return to Venezuela from Ecuador

The investigation takes as a reference an investigation published by a digital media this Monday, which exposes an alleged corruption network led by Carrera, which would be operating in the National Electricity Corporation (CNEL) and the Ecuadorian Electricity Corporation (CELEC).

However, the Prosecutor’s Office has not yet announced the type of crime for which Carrera would be investigated, nor who would be involved in this investigation.

Carrera is considered a trusted man of Guillermo Lasso and would have influenced the appointment of Hernán Luque to the presidency of the board of the Coordinating Company of Public Companies EMCO EP.

Likewise, for this Wednesday the Justice Commission of the National Assembly summoned Carrera to clarify his alleged participation in that structure of corruption that involves public companies.

In the same way, he called several government officials to clarify these accusations that emerge from an investigation reported by the press.

Based on the Cortázar audios released by the digital media investigation, the president of the National Assembly, Virgilio Saquicela, urged the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the alleged acts of corruption.

So far there is no official pronouncement from the Executive regarding the accusations that involve public companies.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report