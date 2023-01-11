They reinforce security in Brazil before the call of Bolsonaristas | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Brazilian authorities announced this Wednesday new measures to reinforce security throughout the national territory, after the assault and vandalization of the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches committed by Bolsonaro supporters last Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They ask to freeze accounts of former Brazilian president Bolsonaro

The publication of these measures takes place while right-wing extremists have called new demonstrations against the democratically elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in recent hours.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, publicly announced that the presence of the National Force on the Ministries Esplanade, where the headquarters of the three powers are located, has been extended for ten more days.

Regarding the terrorist attacks on Sunday, the provisions relating to criminal, administrative and civil liability, which are pertinent to the Ministry of Justice, are being adopted. And of course, other bodies are also involved, including the Federal Comptroller in the SSP/DF

— Flávio Dino ���� (@FlavioDino)

January 10, 2023

In accordance with the order issued by that portfolio, the National Force is authorized to assist in the protection and reinforcement of public order, as well as public and private assets. Previously, President Lula decreed the intervention by the federal authority in the capital, Brasilia, to assume security tasks.

During a press conference this Wednesday, the Brasilia public security inspector, Ricardo Capelli, asserted that the acts of last Sunday in the federal capital will not be repeated.

He sent a message of tranquility to the population. He announced that the police force in that city was mobilized to contain new coup acts. He said that the Esplanade of the Ministries was closed to the circulation of vehicles from 11:00 local time and that there are controls and blockades.

“There is no hypothesis of repeating in the federal capital the unacceptable events of the last day 8”, says the inspector of the security of the DF.

Ricardo Capelli detailed security measures that are being taken on a demonstration scheduled for this fourth fair (11). pic.twitter.com/b0muwhAWEK

— Metropoles (@Metropoles)

January 11, 2023

He explained that pedestrians will be allowed to enter certain areas and objects such as sharp materials, fireworks and flammable products, among others, will not be allowed to pass through. He warned that anyone who attacks freedom and democracy will be treated with the full rigor of the law.

He added that the participants in the coup acts on January 8 were identified and that of the total of 1,500 detainees, about 600 were released, including women with small children and older adults with comorbidities.

In little more than 36 hours, following the guidelines of the minister @FlavioDino , we dismantled the coup camp, identified and arrested about 1,000 people who would attack the Democratic State of Law and exchanged the Command of the PM in DF. A lei will be fulfilled.

— Ricardo Cappelli (@RicardoCappelli)

January 10, 2023

This Wednesday it was also disclosed that the judge of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, prohibited at the national level the blocking of traffic or access to public entities. In addition, he ordered prison against all those who disobey.

Through social networks, followers of the former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro call for new events this Wednesday starting at 6:00 p.m. (local time) in Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. They demand a military intervention to prevent Lula’s government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report