Deputies of Chile approve the law for the new constituent process | News

Deputies of Chile approve the law for the new constituent process

The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, with a margin of 109 votes in favor, 37 against and two abstentions, the reform that will allow a second constituent process and the drafting of a new Constitution.

Chilean lower house begins debate on new constituent process

Deputies approved the bill as it came from the Senate. The regulations provide for the creation of a Constitutional Council of 50 members, a Commission of Experts of 24 members and a Technical Admissibility Committee.

Local media point out that the Council can only be made up of citizens with the right to vote, whose work as part of this entity will be incompatible with any public office, for which reason they will cease to hold them when registering their candidacies.

✅ BY LAW | The Chamber approves and dispatches to law the reform project that enables a new #constituentprocess.

It establishes a Constitutional Council, a Commission of Experts and a Technical Admissibility Committee.

– Deputies and Deputies of Chile (@Camara_cl)

January 11, 2023

In accordance with the work agenda, Congress will elect the experts, who will begin their work on the conception of a new draft on March 6, which would last three tables.

The constitutional councilors must work on this draft, who will be elected by the citizens on May 7 based on a gender parity criterion. Their work will last up to five months.

The Council will work on the proposal of the Committee of Experts. If there are controversies, they will go to a mixed commission of advisers and experts. The Council has a period of five months to deliver the final text to the President of the Republic.

– Deputies and Deputies of Chile (@Camara_cl)

January 11, 2023

For its part, the Technical Admissibility Committee will begin to function on March 6 with 14 people, on an equal basis, with the sole task of safeguarding respect for the 12 institutional bases that are part of the so-called “Agreement for Chile”, signed by most parties with parliamentary representation last December.

The plebiscite for the new constitutional text will be held on December 17. This time the citizens must decide between “For” and “Against”, instead of “I approve” and “I reject”.

The citizens must pronounce themselves “in favor” or “against” in a plebiscite with mandatory voting, which will be held on December 17, 2023.

– Deputies and Deputies of Chile (@Camara_cl)

January 11, 2023

It only remains for the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, to promulgate the regulations and they are published in the Official Gazette.

The current Magna Carta of Chile was promulgated in 1981, during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. Through it, the dictator ensured the tutelary role of the Armed Forces, consolidated and legitimized the military regime, as well as a new neoliberal social and economic order.

The referendum on the exit of the previous constitutional draft was held on September 4, 2022, when the “Rejection” defeated the “Approve”.

Social organizations linked to the left and progressivism have denounced that the right deliberately used misinformation and lies to influence that text, considered modern and a benchmark in terms of social justice, gender equality and other issues, not be approved. .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



