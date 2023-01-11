They ask to freeze accounts of former Brazilian president Bolsonaro | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Brazilian Public Ministry requested this Tuesday the blocking of the bank accounts of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, while the Federal Supreme Court ordered the prison of his former Justice Minister, Anderson Torres.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Legislative supports federal intervention in Brasilia

Prosecutor Lucas Rocha Furtado asked that the ex-president’s accounts (2019-2022) be frozen as part of the investigations he is carrying out to find the perpetrators of the attempt to disrupt the democratic system that occurred last Sunday.

This step is in line with what the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva thinks, which has pointed to the former head of state, who is in the United States (USA), as responsible for the coup attempt at the end of last week.

The Minister of the Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, orders the prison of Anderson Torres, who until Sunday was Secretary of Public Security of Brasília. Torres is in the US.

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who until Sunday served as Secretary of Public Security of Brasília.

Torres, who is on US soil, was also justice minister during the Bolsonaro administration.

According to Minister de Moraes, Torres would be one of those responsible for the omission or complicity manifested by the Military Police last Sunday, when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the Esplanade of the Ministries and entered the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial, causing destruction.

An arrest warrant was also issued against the former head of the Brazilian police, Colonel Fabio Vieira, for his alleged participation in the failed coup.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report