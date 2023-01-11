CSE of Nicaragua swears in more than 6,000 local authorities | News

The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of Nicaragua swore in this Tuesday the more than 6,000 mayors, deputy mayors and councilors elected by the people in the municipal elections held on November 6.

The magistrate and president of the CSE, Brenda Rocha, led the ceremony in which powers were granted to exactly 6,392 local authorities by virtue of activity number 36 of the 2022 electoral calendar.

“We will install the 6,392 citizens who were elected to serve as mayors, mayors, vice mayors or vice mayors and members of the municipal councils by the express will of the citizens of their municipalities,” said the headline.

Based on this, Rocha urged those elected to “work in their municipalities with the leadership of the citizens to continue advancing on paths of prosperity, progress, peace and tranquility; together for the common good.”

Similarly, he stressed that the 2022 elections constituted another example of the “growth and consolidation of the democratic institutionality of Nicaragua, advances in technical and technological matters.”

At the same time, he emphasized that the elections were a demonstration of the “development of efforts to deepen legal relevance and gender equality” when the majority of the elected authorities were women.

In the elections, which had a citizen participation of 57.09 percent, 15 parties grouped into two alliances and four political formations intervened, where the Sandinista National Liberation Front managed to prevail in all the municipalities.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



