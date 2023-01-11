Latin America

Argentina maintains weather alerts for high temperatures | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Argentina notified this Tuesday that the orange and yellow alerts are maintained due to high temperatures registered in the country with values ​​above 40 degrees Celsius (°C).

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Argentina holds meeting with Chancellor of Japan

“In recent days, a very high temperature event began. Northern Patagonia stands out with maximum values ​​above 40 °C on several consecutive days,” the Argentine entity specified.

The SMN indicated that San Antonio Oeste, Río Negro, exceeded 43 °C two days in a row and notified that the provinces that continue the orange alert in almost its entire extension are Río Negro and La Pampa.

��In this last map we can see the cities that have already registered a heat wave. The bigger ♦️ the figure, the longer duration.

��The center of the country stands out and mainly Patagonia. In addition, this last region had temperatures of up to 3 and 4 °C above average. pic.twitter.com/KrNvrPxXOv

— SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina)
January 10, 2023

Among the areas with the highest temperatures, the south of Buenos Aires, the east of Mendoza and Neuquén, the west, south of San Juan, the southeast of Córdoba, the center of Santa Fe and the west of Entre Ríos are reported.

Likewise, the SMN stressed that in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, the center of Córdoba and the northwest of Neuquén are under yellow alert due to the heat wave suffered by the South American nation.

On January 6, the National Meteorological Service had warned about the rise in temperatures and stressed that the values ​​are, on average, between 3 °C and 4 °C higher than what is normal in central and northern Patagonia.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Approval of extension of state of emergency in Macrozona Sur, Chile | News

2 hours ago

Congress of Peru supports the repressive cabinet of Boluarte and grants a vote of confidence | News

3 hours ago

The fascists “shot at their feet” and provoked many contradictions with Brazilian society | Opinion

5 hours ago

Increase to 30 deaths from meningitis in Durango, Mexico | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.