Argentina maintains weather alerts for high temperatures | News

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Argentina notified this Tuesday that the orange and yellow alerts are maintained due to high temperatures registered in the country with values ​​above 40 degrees Celsius (°C).

“In recent days, a very high temperature event began. Northern Patagonia stands out with maximum values ​​above 40 °C on several consecutive days,” the Argentine entity specified.

The SMN indicated that San Antonio Oeste, Río Negro, exceeded 43 °C two days in a row and notified that the provinces that continue the orange alert in almost its entire extension are Río Negro and La Pampa.

��In this last map we can see the cities that have already registered a heat wave. The bigger ♦️ the figure, the longer duration.

��The center of the country stands out and mainly Patagonia. In addition, this last region had temperatures of up to 3 and 4 °C above average. pic.twitter.com/KrNvrPxXOv

— SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina)

January 10, 2023

Among the areas with the highest temperatures, the south of Buenos Aires, the east of Mendoza and Neuquén, the west, south of San Juan, the southeast of Córdoba, the center of Santa Fe and the west of Entre Ríos are reported.

Likewise, the SMN stressed that in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, the center of Córdoba and the northwest of Neuquén are under yellow alert due to the heat wave suffered by the South American nation.

On January 6, the National Meteorological Service had warned about the rise in temperatures and stressed that the values ​​are, on average, between 3 °C and 4 °C higher than what is normal in central and northern Patagonia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



