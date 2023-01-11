Approval of extension of state of emergency in Macrozona Sur, Chile | News

The Chilean Senate approved this Tuesday a new extension for the state of emergency in the Southern Macrozone, the entity itself reported through its social media platforms.

The petition was made, once again, by the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, where it is alleged that it seeks to attend to public order in the region due to arson attacks.

The proposal was approved by 34 senators, it did not obtain votes against and five attendees to the plenary abstained.

APPROVED✅| Chamber of the Senate approved the presidential office that extends the validity of the state of emergency constitutional exception, in the Region of La Araucanía, and the provinces of Arauco and Biobío, of the Biobío Region.

▶ pic.twitter.com/DYdGyNX47o

– Chilean Senate (@Senado_Chile)

January 10, 2023

Therefore, the measure will remain in force for 15 more days, which can also be extended, in Araucanía, and the provinces of Arauco and Biobío.

Since the new Executive took office, the state of exception has been in force in the Southern Macrozone since May 16, 2022.

However, numerous Mapuche communities and organizations have reiterated on several occasions their rejection of the measure, considering that it violates their rights to self-determination, their forms of organization and their method of recovering the territories.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



