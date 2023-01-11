Congress of Peru supports the repressive cabinet of Boluarte and grants a vote of confidence | News

The Congress of Peru granted this Tuesday a vote of confidence to the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Alberto Otárola and gave its support to the repressive position that added at least 47 deaths since the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, on December 7.

The parliament supported the confidence in the cabinet by 73 votes in favor, 43 against and six abstentions.

All of the right-wing blocks headed by the Fujimori Popular Force voted in favor of trusting Otárola’s cabinet, unlike the left, which maintained its rejection of the government of the designated president Dina Boluarte.

#Peru The right-wing majority Congress gives confidence to the ministerial cabinet of Pdta Dina Boluarte, despite the 45 deaths during the protests

73 in favor

43 against

6 abstentions pic.twitter.com/COJ2SUBfWC

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

January 11, 2023

During the debate, the spokesman for the Cambio Democrático bench, Édgar Reymundo, affirmed that the Boluarte government had more deaths than days in power, making it impossible to grant a vote of confidence.

On December 7, Congress dismissed constitutional president Pedro Castillo, who was imprisoned accused of alleged rebellion, and appointed Boluarte, who was acting as vice president, in his place.

After the parliamentary session ended, citizens of Peru mobilized in different institutions in rejection of the defined vote of confidence.

On Tuesday night, protesters marched from the courthouse to Congress to express their discontent. Likewise, dozens of people repudiated the legislative decision in front of the joint command of the Armed Forces.

The activists denounced the harassment by the security forces when exercising the right to protest.

This Tuesday, hundreds of Peruvians remained vigilant in various regions of the country, in rejection of the massacre recorded in the southern department of Puno, where a massacre occurred that left some 18 dead.

The protests reach their eighth day with demands to stop the killing, Boluarte’s resignation, Castillo’s release, early elections and the total closure of Congress.

In the midst of this institutional crisis, a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will arrive in the country this Wednesday to evaluate the situation of individual guarantees for three days and review the scope of the protests.

This visit occurs while the country’s Prosecutor’s Office scheduled a second investigation against Boluarte for the alleged commission of the crimes of genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



