The fascists “shot at their feet” and provoked many contradictions with Brazilian society | Opinion

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



1. Bolsonaro only came to power because the bourgeoisie, desperate with the capitalist crisis, with the lack of alternatives in their ranks and the possibility of victory for the left with Haddad, bet their chips on the captain. Despite knowing the capetão’s fascist ideology, he needed to unload the full weight of the crisis on the working class, with the withdrawal of labor rights, social security, the imposition of limits on social spending and the theft of public coffers .

2. And the Bolsonarismo that was generated represented a coalition of forces identified with the right and the extreme right, taking advantage of a historic window of opportunity. The Lava Jato operation, financial capital, some evangelical pastors, the agribusiness-latifundista, the merchants and the lower clergy in Congress with traditional politicians who had the old ARENA since the military dictatorship as a reference were part of this unit. During the Bolsonaro government, some of these sectors or representatives distanced themselves, others definitively joined Bolsonaro. And its central nucleus was the military (such as Villas Boas, Braga Netto and Augusto Heleno, and others of lesser rank, etc.) allied to the militiamen (Bolsonaro family), and at the same time they have links with the world extreme right (Trump, Steve Bannon) through Eduardo Bolsonaro and Olavo de Carvalho.

3. With the pandemic, then with the elections and, finally, with the victory of Lula, Bolsonarismo began to fragment. Some fractions of the sectors sought to survive in Lula’s government (Centrão, some politicians from the evangelical bench, the media, financial capital). Others try to occupy the empty space on the right, left by the decline of the PSDB (Lava Jato, Moro, PL, PSD, Unión Brasil) and, therefore, the fascist central nucleus, is also correcting its route and trying to find the path to their survival.

4. However, a contradiction was generated. Part of the central group are military, even retired, and therefore linked to state institutions. The tactic of this sector is to leave everything as it is: indicated the Minister of Defense, so as not to suffer reprisals for errors and for the policy directed in the pandemic (especially the accusation of genocide against native peoples, a policy directed by the former Minister of Health , Pazuello and the armed forces), that the new government does not touch military welfare or the activities of military schools. And much less run the risk of being punished for the misdeeds committed by some of the 6,400 soldiers who had emigrated to the executive power disputing privileges and perks.

5. Another part of the command is the Bolsonaro family, which needs to survive politically. Following the Banon/Trump strategy and advice, Bolsonaro would have to continue being a great leader of the right, give him the conditions to avoid being arrested and stand for the 2026 elections. Bolsonaro’s “thoroughbred” social base is made up especially of military (including the Military Police) and their relatives, elderly people, combining ultra-conservative moral and economic issues. Sociologically they are a racist white middle class minority. This base needs to be constantly mobilized, mainly in a polarized way. For this reason, throughout the government, having no practical actions, Bolsonaro permanently strove to keep his base cohesive and alert. That is why he uses and abuses fake news about every event, to create a state of preparedness.

6. Thus, the camps in front of the barracks had a double function: to press for political demands, for their conservative and corporate values ​​of the armed forces, and to maintain privileges. And survive the Lula government and keep the Bolsonaro base mobilized to survive as a political force. In many cities, the camps were formed by family members of the military, especially women. But in Brasilia, it was a national camp, financed by large estate and agribusiness companies, mining companies, including the illegal mining lumpesinato.

7. As an organizational form, Bolsonarismo was structured within the Ukrainian hybrid war or Al Qaeda terrorism model, with circles of different levels of participation and leadership, but reproducing and seeking a central objective, although granting these circles a relative autonomy. Bolsonarismo failed to consolidate itself as a formal party, not only in the institutional sense, but also as an organized political force. This is another contradiction faced by Valdemar da Costa Neto, president of the PL, because Bolsonarismo cannot be framed within the “four lines” of a traditional institutional action. In ways that there is a central message [desgastar al nuevo gobierno/mostrar fuerza] and having many satellites that operate with different tactics and some autonomy.

8. Even the “ostriches” in the garden of the Palácio da Alvorada knew that this Sunday’s action would take place:

a) The sequence of “new events” that kept the Bolsonaro base mobilized ended with the inauguration and, given the emptiness of the camps and groups on social networks after January 1, it was necessary to regroup and mobilize the troops with a made new.

b) The relations of the new government with the Armed Forces remain truncated, as evidenced by the absence of officers in the changes of command of the Navy and the meddling of José Múcio in the forces.

c) There was loyalty and complicity of the different police forces in Brasilia, especially the PM DF, as seen on the night of diplomacy (December 12, 22).

d) There was loyalty and complicity in the DF government, marked by the appointment of Anderson Torres, former minister and faithful ally of Bolsonaro, precisely to control the security and police forces.

9. The action was not nor was it intended to be a coup, its objectives were:

a) Weaken the new government and create a situation of ungovernability with only eight days in office.

b) It could lead to an institutional and legitimacy crisis. For example, if the government had enacted a Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) and the Army refused to comply or peacefully removed the terrorists. It would demoralize the government before society and abroad. It would make it clear that he is not in command of the military and cannot interfere with the military apparatus.

c) Destroy equipment and materials from the Institutional Security Office, where weapons and HDS were kept.

d) Test loyalty and purify internally the militancy in Bolsonarismo, making it clear who the loyal followers are.

e) Demonstrate strength and mobilization capacity, which would be greater assets than the votes that Bolsonaro had and therefore, in any condition, a leader of the extreme right who needs to be consulted or involved in national political decisions even without being in power (like the extreme right in France, for example).

f) In case of repression, have images of violence and perhaps death, which would rekindle militancy in the coming days through indignation, authoritarianism or injustice.

G) These objectives and tactics were certainly in accordance with the guidelines of the Banon/Trump group, which had already been applied in the United States.

10. The central element of the tactic was that they had the complicity of the army. So much so that the demonstrators calmly returned to the camp, they did not disperse, knowing that they were protected there.

11. However:

a) The government acted quickly, harshly and bluntly: it pointed out the culprits (Bolsonaro, Ibaneis, Anderson Torres and agribusiness) and took harsh constitutional measures backed by public opinion.

b) It was smart not to use the GLO and not involve the military more. The only intervention left to the army was to protect the campers from the eviction process at dawn. And then submitting to the determinations of the federal inspector in the DF ended up contributing to ending the civilian camp in Brasilia and the arrest of more than 1,500 fascist militants.

12. As a balance of the facts, it was a shot in the foot by the fascists and generated:

a) The new government managed to bring together international and national, institutional and media solidarity. Now yes, it has become a government of national unity.

b) Bolsonarismo has isolated itself as a pocket of the extreme right, it really must be purged and restricted to 10% of the population. However, it is an asset that does not interest institutional political forces, including the PL.

c) Bolsonarismo will have to face several fronts of attack, not only the cursed heritage discourse of the government, but a parliamentary front (possibility of CPI), a police-legal front (STF and PF). It will not have the strength to face them all at the same time without the State apparatus (Aras’s collusion). At most, only the military should escape. And Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and arrest are no longer just slogans.

d) With the arrest of the abandoned “little fish”, the names of the real financiers and leaders should begin to emerge. The intermediate chain of command of Bolsonarismo must be dismantled.

e) The complicity of the military forces -and their intelligence services- was evident and reduces the negotiating capacity of the military and morale before society and in the new government.

f) It is possible that now, in the face of Bolsonaro’s stupidity, the bourgeoisie, the classical right seek to build other leaders, more intelligent and useful.

13. Now we must take advantage of this political victory with society, to conclude what we could not do at the polls: historically defeat the extreme right as a political force!

14. It is necessary to mobilize the movements in mass acts;

-have direct flags (arrest of terrorists, CPI, etc);

-support government actions with mobilizations;

-It was not an attempted coup, but that is what we should call it for the complaint.

– Denounce the financiers, such as merchants, shooting clubs, and above all the petty bourgeoisie of agribusiness, especially in the center-west of the country.

-Keep alert for social media cheating and desperate acts that the fascist mafia can still provoke.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report