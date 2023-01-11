Latin America

Increase to 30 deaths from meningitis in Durango, Mexico | News

The Ministry of Health of the Mexican state of Durango reported that 30 people have died in that region due to an outbreak of fungal meningitis.

The entity explained that up to this day, there are 78 confirmed cases with the condition, patients who remain under surveillance and the number of deaths has not increased.

Likewise, a patient is admitted to the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Mexico City to undergo surgery and prevent complications.

In the same way, the health entities assured that another 600 people are under direct study to detect any symptoms of the disease.

It is worth mentioning that, at the beginning of last December, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for administrators and owners of the hospitals where the outbreak was detected, however, they remain fugitives from justice.

Fungal meningitis is a disease caused by a fungus that spreads from somewhere in the body to the brain and spinal cord. The main causes of this condition are Cryptococcus, Histoplasma, Blastomyces, Coccidioides, and Candida.

Among the main symptoms caused by this condition are fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, photophobia and confusion.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

