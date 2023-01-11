Construction of a fish farm begins in Beni, Bolivia | News

Report This Content

The construction works of a modern fish farming plant in the Amazonian municipality of Rurrenabaque, belonging to the department of Beni, were inaugurated this Tuesday by Bolivian President Luis Arce.

“It is a great industry in which it will be produced from fingerlings,” said the president from the community of San Bernardo, 54 kilometers from Rurrenabaque, where the facilities will be located, which will have an investment of 87.1 million Bolivian pesos. .

“Today is a very important day for Rurrenabaque, Beni and the country. We had said it last November, on the occasion of one more anniversary of our department, we told them that the Government was not going to abandon Beni, that it was going to turn it into what it potentially is today: a productive and, most importantly, industrialized department.” , valued the head of state.

We have a plan to industrialize our department of #beni. For this reason, today we come to the municipality of Rurrenabaque to lay the cornerstone that gives the green light to the implementation of a Fish Farm in the Amazon. We are diversifying production! pic.twitter.com/chEEFoHHaU

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 10, 2023

Luis Arce urged that the fish, described by him as delicious and present in the Benian rivers, transcend the departmental borders and be counted on in the markets of La Paz, Oruro and Cochabamba.

“That it reaches all the cardinal points of the country,” said the president, and indicated that despite the nutritional qualities of fish, in Bolivia only 2.6 to 6.7 kilos are consumed per year.

50 fattening pools will be built, which will be installed on an area of ​​more than 20.7 hectares for the production of 380 tons of paiche, surubí and pacu in the fish farming plant, which will also have a small hatchery reproduction facility, with capacity production of 22,750 paiche fingerlings for one year.

Similarly, an industrial fish meat processing plant will be built with a capacity of 245 tons per year, and of that total some 74 tons will be vacuum-packed fish fillet; 33 tons of frozen fillet, 123 of smoked fillet; and 15 tons bicerate.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



