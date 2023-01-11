President of Argentina holds meeting with Chancellor of Japan | News

Report This Content

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, held a meeting this Tuesday in Buenos Aires (capital) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, with the purpose of continuing to advance to convert the Strategic Relationship between both nations into a Strategic Association. Global.

The meeting took place at the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Executive, with the participation of Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, where they highlighted the diplomatic ties between the two countries established 125 years ago and analyzed possible strategies for their strengthening.

“The initiative that we are carrying out is to convert the Strategic Relationship into a Global Strategic Association,” Cafiero said at a press conference after the dialogue.

Likewise, the Argentine foreign minister specified that the meeting was part of the first steps that both nations are taking in exploration and progress towards greater investment and coordination in multilateral organizations.

Government representatives highlighted the recovery of bilateral trade, which in 2021 amounted to 1,862,000 dollars, the highest level in recent years.

The Head of State thanked Japan for the support received in the resumption of negotiations with the United Kingdom for a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



