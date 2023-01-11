Venezuelan President Receives Credentials from Ambassadors | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Tuesday at the Miraflores Palace the credentials that accredit the designated ambassadors of Mali, Pakistan, Jordan and Sri Lanka.

The new ambassador of Mali, Ibrahima Diallo, was the first to deliver the document that accredits him in that role before the Venezuelan president, in an act held in the Sol del Perú room of the government body.

Ibrahima Diallo, who has been the main technical adviser of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Security and Civil Protection, spoke with the dignitary, ratifying the right to sovereignty and self-determination of peoples .

Likewise, the head of state specified upon receiving the credentials of the designated ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ahmad Hussain Dayo, that they will continue “creating a map of cooperation with the countries of South Asia. Let’s keep working together!”

Regarding the appointment of Maen Moh’d Sodki Salem Masadeh as the new ambassador-designate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the dignitary pointed out that “with this Arab nation we maintain joint cooperation agreements in different matters for the development of our peoples, which we will continue to consolidate.”

On the other hand, the position of new designated ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka corresponds to Lakshitha Pradeep Ratnayake, with whom the Venezuelan president discussed the commitment to strengthen “bonds of friendship based on mutual benefit.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



