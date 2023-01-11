Guaranteed attention to those affected by avalanche in Cauca, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The director of the National Unit for Risk Management (UNGR) of Colombia, Javier Pava, will be in charge of a Unified Command Post in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, in order to provide help to families affected by the avalanche happened this Monday in that region.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Petro suspends visit to Chile due to emergency in Cauca

In the words of Pava himself, the command post will be made up of the mayor of the Las Rosas municipality, José Roberto Campo; the Governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí and the Minister of Transportation of Colombia, Guillermo Reyes.

“We are going to define some actions that would be implemented, at first, with the attention of the evacuated families that today are in more than 160 families from the corregimientos that are going to require support, humanitarian aid,” he told local media. Director of UNGR.

1. track @SuperPopayan | Facing emergency in #Roses, we have no loss of life, thanks to the timely evacuation led by the community and the Municipal Mayor’s Office. At this moment, the 164 families are located in shelters and today more than 200 Kits arrive for their quick attention. pic.twitter.com/GjscMCjHWX

— Elias Larrahondo Carabalí (@LarrahondoElias)

January 10, 2023

Pava also made reference to the priority for government entities to relocate families so as not to keep them in shelters, but to find a definitive solution to the loss of their homes.

For his part, the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, confirmed that there was no loss of human life and the more than 160 affected families are located in shelters receiving the necessary help.

“In the face of the emergency in Rosas, we have no loss of life, thanks to the timely evacuation led by the community and the Municipal Mayor’s Office. At this moment, the 164 families are located in shelters and today more than 200 Kits arrive for rapid attention,” he said. .

It is worth mentioning that, in the face of this emergency, the President of Colombia Gustavo Petro canceled his visit to Chile on his second day on the agenda within that country to return to Colombia and address the situation caused by the landslide.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



